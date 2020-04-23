Lansing School Board narrows down Superintendent search to top 3

Thursday the Lansing School Board narrowed down its search for a new superintendent naming their top 3 candidates during its virtual board meeting.

Those candidates are Johnny Edwards, Benjamin Shuldiner, and Venessa Keesler.

The candidates may or may not be in the final decision depending on if they accept a second interview.

Thursday night the board also decided to pass a motion to give Interim Superintendent Sam Sinicropi "Emergency Powers."

Sinicropi says the move will allow him to continue making big decisions he's already had to do.

"I'm not trying to take over or anything this didn't come from me, but essentially," said Sinicropi.

"It's sort of what we've been doing right now you know. Where we're distributing meals -- and may change the sites of where we're doing it. We alter hours of instruction and whatever. You sort of been kept informed of all of that, but to me, it's sort of what's been going on during this period of our life here in the Lansing School District," added Sinicropi.

The Resolution to Grant Emergency Powers to the Superintendent essentially allows the superintendent to have the authority that will waive board policies or provisions to comply with the Governor's executive orders.

It's unclear if the new powers will have any impact on the superintendent search.

The Lansing School Board is scheduled to hold its next meeting on May 7th.

