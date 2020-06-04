Superintendent: Congress can prevent 'profound' K-12 cuts

Michigan’s school superintendent says K-12 districts are confronting the possibility of staggering spending cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic unless Congress helps fill a nearly $2.4 billion revenue shortfall.

Michael Rice said Thursday the largest reduction in per-student funding under the current finance system came in 2011, at $470. A $1 billion cut to the school aid fund would result in $685 less per pupil.

He says the cut could be “substantially greater." Districts are facing a July 1 deadline to enact budgets for the coming academic year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.