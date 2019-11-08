Superhero car built from scratch

If you think superhero cars are just for superhero movies, think again!

A Chicago man has been building his very own version of a Batmobile from scratch.

Brian Hendler calls it the "big black car."

He's been working on it for four years in his garage.

It doesn't only look cool, it can pivot in place for a quick exit.

Hendler doesn't plan to drive the car around much.

Instead, he wants to take it to charity events to help bring in more donations for good causes.

