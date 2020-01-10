Superfund cleanup considered for Detroit 'green goo' site

Michigan officials say an industrial site in suburban Detroit that leaked greenish chemicals onto a freeway will be considered for the federal Superfund program.

The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Friday an evaluation of the Electro-Plating Services Inc. site will be completed this spring.

Under the Superfund program, the federal government forces polluters to clean up highly contaminated sites or uses federal funds when no responsible parties can be found.

The chrome plating company in Madison Heights was shut down by state regulators in 2016 due to mismanagement of industrial waste.

