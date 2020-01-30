Super Bowl "Fever" expected to hit on Monday

Lots of people may come down with a case of "Super Bowl Fever" on Monday.

A survey by The Workforce Institute estimates 17.5 million employees will be calling out.

That's the highest number of absences since the group started tracking in 2005.

More than 11 million people will use pre-approved time to stay home, while 4.7 million will call out sick even though they're really not.

The survey says 2020 could be one of the biggest years for workplace absences.

Nearly 50% of employees expect to miss work, call in late or be distracted on the job, because of major events and pop culture moments.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.