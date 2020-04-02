Sunshine returns today

High pressure over Indiana will bring plenty of sunshine to the area today and tomorrow. With some sunshine today and tomorrow high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50s. Tonight we will be mostly clear and some patchy fog is possible again late. Low temperatures tonight in the low 30s.

The next chance of rain comes Saturday afternoon with a front heading through the area. High temperatures Saturday will once again be in the upper 50s. Some sunshine returns for Sunday with high temperatures near 60.

