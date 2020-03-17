Sunshine returns this afternoon

A cold front moved through the area early this morning. Today starts off with some cloud cover. We see some sunshine return this afternoon. Temperatures once again today climb to the mid to upper 40s. Tonight the clouds move back in over the area. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday we will be under the clouds. Late Wednesday rain showers return to the area. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain will be possible late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 40s. Another round of rain is expected late Thursday into Friday morning. High temperatures will be near 60 Thursday and in the low 50s Friday.

