Sunshine continues today

We keep the sunshine going today in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures may be a degree or two warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s.

This weekend a cold front approaches the area and it will bring with it the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Saturday starts with plenty of sunshine before a few clouds roll into the area. We have the chance of a couple of showers popping up late Saturday afternoon. Sunday plan on a mix of clouds and sun. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday, but the day will not be a washout. After high temperatures near 90 Saturday, highs will be back in the low to mid 80s Sunday.

