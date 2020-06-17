Sunshine continues through Friday

High pressure remains anchored off to our East and will keep the sunshine going across the area. We keep the sunshine going through Friday or possibly Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late Saturday into Sunday.

High temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday. Humidity levels should remain comfortable today through Friday. The humidity levels creep up for Saturday. High temperatures Saturday will be near 90.

