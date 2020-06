High pressure over Ontario will not move much over the next few days and will keep the sunshine going in Mid-Michigan. The next chance of rain in our area may hold off until early next week.

It remains warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 today through next week. Overnight lows will generally be in the 60s. Humidity levels today should remain similar to Monday. Humidity levels will start to creep up this weekend.

