Sun today.... snow tonight

Today will be another chilly day in Mid-Michigan with high temperatures near 40 degrees. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s. Temperatures should climb to the low 40s for Friday and the 50s for the weekend.

Today a few flurries remain possible early in the morning. High pressure over Ohio should deliver a good amount of sunshine for most of the day. Wind gusts this afternoon near 30 MPH will be possible.

Tonight an area of low pressure that is over Nebraska this morning starts to move to the East. Clouds spill into our area this evening and snow showers return late tonight and hold on until the early afternoon hours of Friday. Snowfall totals along and North of I-96 should be an inch or less with this system. Along and South of I-94 2 or 3 inches of slushy snow will be possible late tonight into early Friday afternoon. The snow will not be on the ground long with temperatures above freezing Friday afternoon and this weekend.

