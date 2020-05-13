Sun today... rain and thunderstorms Thursday

After a chilly start to the day some sunshine and a southeast breeze will warm temperatures into the low 60s this afternoon. Tonight the clouds roll in and rain showers move in late. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s.

Thursday a warm front lifts into the area and along the front rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms Thursday could contain heavy rainfall and strong winds. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 60s. More showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday night.

The front should settle just south of the area Friday and some breaks develop in the clouds over Mid-Michigan. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 70s. This weekend high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. With a front in the area scattered showers will be possible this weekend.

