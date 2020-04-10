Sun Theatre spring cleaning during closure

Some local businesses are taking advantage of being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sun Theatre in Williamston is doing some spring cleaning and rehabilitation work.

When the theatre opens up again full time, it will be freshly painted and thoroughly cleaned.

The owner of the theatre told News 10 said she hopes the update will make customers happy.

"We decided to use the time wisely while we were closed and try to do some inexpensive renovations we could do on our own. We just hope that it brightens everybody's day," the owner said.

The theatre is open one day a week to sell concessions like popcorn.

They do have social distancing rules in place and are limiting the number of people inside.

