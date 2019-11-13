Summit addresses challenges MI residents face to get housing after prison

A summit focused on addressing issues with homelessness among Michigan residents who are out of prison will be held Thursday morning.

Following the Michigan House vote on expungement reforms, a coalition of justice reform, housing and crime victims' advocates will host a justice and housing summit to identify local and statewide solutions to disproportionate rates of homelessness for "justice-involved Michiganders," according to a news release.

Nationwide, Prison Police Initiative estimates that formerly incarcerated people are 10 times more likely to experience homelessness than people who have never been in jail or prison, according to the release.

Four people, who have experience homelessness or faced barriers to find safe and affordable housing, will share the challenges they overcame at the summit, according to the release.

Hassan Latif, the founder and director of the Second Chance Center in Aurora, Colorado, will also be speaking at the event discussing re-entry programs for those who've been incarcerated, according to the release.

The summit will be held at the Radisson Hotel in Lansing and will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.