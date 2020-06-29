Summer surge in cell phone damage

Each summer, global tech care company Asurion sees an increase in lost or damaged phone claims.

Last year, Asurion saw a more than 80% increase in water damage related claims during the summer months.

Cracked screen claims increased 10%.

And unrecoverable claims increased 68%, driven by an increase in outdoor activities where phones are dropped where they cannot be not retrieved (like the bottom of a lake).

To help protect consumers from the summer surge Asurion tech experts suggest using a floating waterproof phone case, don't leave your phone in direct sunlight, and add alternate contact information on the front of your locked screen to increase the chances of getting it back if it gets lost.

