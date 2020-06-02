Summer camps prepare for a safe reopening

Alder Stables Summer Camps in Perry, Michigan have been up and running for a few years now.

The camps run classes for all ages of children and help teach them about riding and caring for horses.

Horse trainer and rider instructor Carrie Alder says she's excited to start letting campers back into the stables to see their horses.

"It was exciting to be able to hear that we can open and obviously we're going to stay with the under 10 person limit and then we're going to slowly kind of bring our lessons back in too," said Alder.

Alder says they plan to have hand sanitizer for campers and that their team will disinfect any of the gear any of the kids touch before and after use.

Alder says the camp will also have a liability form that everyone fills out when coming to the stables.

"We're trying to cover all the bases of having a fun smooth camp for the kids cause they've been cooped up and you know they need a stress reliever and I'm sure parents do too," said Alder.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says before you plan on sending your kids off to any camp you should ask a few questions to ensure your child's safety.

"Tell me what you've done, tell me what you're doing to make sure that this is safe tell me how you're going to keep my children you know 6 feet apart or help them continuing wearing masks if that's what they're going to do you know all of those things that we think are very important right now," said Vail.

Alder says that she won't enforce children wearing masks, but they can if their parents want them to.

"It's a long day for a kid to be in a mask so were not enforcing that 100 percent, but we are recommending the masks," said Alder.

Governor Whitmer says all-day camps can open starting June 8th.

Alder Stables Day Camp will start its camps on June 16th.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

