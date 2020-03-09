Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in capital

Sudan’s state media says the prime minister has survived an assassination attempt after a blast in the capital Khartoum.

Abdalla Hamdok’s family confirmed he was safe following the explosion, which targeted his convoy. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hamdok was appointed prime minister last August, after pro-democracy protests forced the military to remove the autocratic President Omar al-Bashir and replace it with a civilian-led government.

Military generals remain the de facto rulers of the country and have shown little willingness to hand over power to the civilian-led administration.

