Detroit mayor talks about rapid coronavirus test

The City of Detroit is training medical professionals on the new Abbot Lab's high-speed testing machines.

The rapid tests help to identify positive coronavirus cases in minutes.

The tests allow frontline health care workers to see a patient, quickly diagnose them and make a decision regarding treatment to prevent further spread of the virus.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the testing is working well. He said 21 police officers have been tested and are going backing to work.

Although the tests help gauge the number of cases, health care workers are still in desperate need of personal protective equipment.

Mayor Duggan held a press conference Friday afternoon.

