Subway restaurants celebrating National Nurses Week

Subway restaurants is teaming up with Postmates to celebrate nurses.

National Nurses Week begins Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

So, through May 10, Subway will donate a 6-inch sub sandwich to healthcare workers in the U.S. for every Subway order purchased through Postmates.

Though the order need to have a value of $15.00 or more.

Sandwiches donated by Subway will be delivered by Postmates in coordination with its non-profit partner, Feed Hero Nurses.

That group is a volunteer-run organization in partnership with Random Acts and it is dedicated to providing meals to nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright NBC 2020. All rights reserved.