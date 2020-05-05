Subway restaurants celebrating National Nurses Week

NEW YORK, NY (NBC) - Subway restaurants is teaming up with Postmates to celebrate nurses.
National Nurses Week begins Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
So, through May 10, Subway will donate a 6-inch sub sandwich to healthcare workers in the U.S. for every Subway order purchased through Postmates.
Though the order need to have a value of $15.00 or more.
Sandwiches donated by Subway will be delivered by Postmates in coordination with its non-profit partner, Feed Hero Nurses.
That group is a volunteer-run organization in partnership with Random Acts and it is dedicated to providing meals to nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright NBC 2020. All rights reserved.