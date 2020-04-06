Suburban Collection Showplace selected as 2nd alternate care facility

The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi has been selected as the second alternate care facility to help expand medical capacity during Michigan's response to COVID-19.

This comes after the TCF Center in Detroit became the state's first alternate care facility. Governor Whitmer says the center in Downtown will start taking coronavirus patients by Friday.

The Suburban Collection Showplace will provide 250,000 sq. ft. of bed space to accommodate up to 1,000 coronavirus patients.

“This is more good news for Michiganders in our fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Having access to more medical facilities and more space for health care professionals to perform their life saving work means we are more able to slow the spread of COVID-19."

In addition to the TCF Center and the Suburban Collection Showplace, other locations in Michigan are also under consideration for future expansion if needed.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

