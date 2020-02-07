Substitute banned from Waverly School District

A substitute teacher has been banned from the Waverly School District.

According to a post on Facebook, the district said a student informed staff Thursday of an incident from a few years ago involving that teacher.

"In response, district administration has barred the substitute teacher from working in Waverly, effective immediately," Waverly Community Schools said in their post. "Our primary concern is the safety of our students and staff. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies from Eaton and Ingham counties as they investigate this matter."

The post has since been deleted.

Eaton County Sheriff's Office told News 10 it is working with the district to figure out if the allegations are legitimate.

