Subscription spending soars

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically altered the way Americans spend money.

In many areas that's meant cuts, but not in all areas.

Subscription spending has soared during the time of covid-19.

A recent CompareCards survey found 1 in 3 consumers has purchased a new online subscription as a direct result of coronavirus-related circumstances.

The top five most popular new subscriptions include streaming services like Netflix or Hulu (17%)... Amazon Prime (15%)... food/delivery services, such as Instacart (12%), magazines and newspapers (8%) and virtual exercise programs (8%).

