Submit your play for MSU festival

MSU is inviting Michigan high school students to submit a one-act play for the Wharton Center’s Young Playwrights Festival.

A total of 12 finalists and semi-finalists will receive cash prizes, and the six finalists will have their plays performed during the festival in May 2020.

Each finalist will receive a $200 award and a staged production of their play performed by the MSU Department of Theatre at Wharton Center. Six semifinalists will receive a $100 award.

The finalists will even work with a professional theater mentor to review and revise their play.

Michigan State University theater students will then serve as actors for the plays.

Entries are due by Dec. 2.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.