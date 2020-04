Subaru is recalling 200,000 vehicles due to issues with a fuel pump.

The problem could cause the cars to lose power, run rough, or fail to start.

The recall covers the 2019 Impreza, Outback, Legacy and Ascent. Owners of these vehicles will be notified if the recall applies to them.

Dealerships will replace the pump for free beginning on June 15.

