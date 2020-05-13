Study ties 'Obamacare' to fewer cancer deaths in some states

New research finds that cancer deaths have dropped more in states that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act than in states that did not.

The report Wednesday is the first evidence tying cancer survival to the health care change, which began in 2014 after the “Obamacare” law took full effect.

An analysis of federal statistics found cancer death rates dropped about 29% in states that expanded health care access versus 25% in states that did not.

Results will be discussed at an American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting later this month.

