Study: Scans show benefits of reading vs. screen time

Most parents know that kids love their screen time, but limiting that TV or iPad time and reading to children instead will boost their brain development, according to a study.

The first scan showed in the video above is from a preschooler who is often read to by a caregiver. The red areas show a growth in organized white matter supporting language and literacy development. The second scan is from a child who likely spends about two hours a day with screens. The blue portion in the scan shows massive underdevelopment in the same areas needed to support learning.

Researchers at Cincinnati's Children's Hospital also gave cognitive tests to children. They found that kids who used screens for more than one hour a day had poorer emerging literacy skills and less ability to use expressive language.

But children who frequently read books with their caregiver scored higher on the tests.

