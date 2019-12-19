Study: Long work hours can impact health

It probably sounds obvious, working long hours can take a toll on your health.

Canadian researchers followed more than 3,500 white-collar employees over a five-year span, and found that people who worked a longer work week, had some health impacts.

In fact, researchers found that those who worked over 41 hours a week were more likely to have high blood pressure including a type that can go undetected during routine medical exams when compared to those who worked less than 35 hours a week.

In addition, more than 13% of the workers had undetected hypertension and were not being treated for high blood pressure.

