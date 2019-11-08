Students tour Lansing BWL for first hand look at high-demand jobs

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is getting out of the classroom and into the workplace.

Jobs for Michigan's Graduates say the experience is invaluable. They say, when they get a chance to take their students out of the classroom and into an environment like the Lansing Board of Water and Light, they take it.

"To come in to where they work and see the fabulous environments, the camaraderie, the continued education, that's just so, I mean--nothing can amount to that," said Tracy Albrecht.

Albrecht is a Specialist with Jobs for Michigan's Graduates. She works with students who are working toward their GEDs and life in the work force.

"There's more outside of what they see, just on a daily basis," said Albrecht.

In all, 30 students are able to get out into the real world while they tour the Lansing Board of Water and Light. They're able to learn what it takes to hold a job, show up for work on time and everything that goes into being an accountable employee.

Cody Knight/GED Candidate

"It's not something to be taken for granted," said Cody Knight, a GED Candidate. "You're not going to be a kid forever, basically, so when you're out there, when you're out getting a job, having these skills, learning from this, it's going to be very important."

As part of the tour, students get to ask actual linemen and linewomen what it means to hold a successful job in Michigan's Energy Industry.

"You never really see what happens, you only hear stories about what happens in manufacturing jobs and factories," said Knight. "So actually getting to see first hand what's happening and the team work that's needed, the communication that's needed, all the skills you need for a job in one place."

It's a partnership everyone is happy to help make happen-especially because it involves a career field in need of qualified applicants.

"Frankly, these young people don't know that these hot commodity jobs exist and they exist right within their own states and local communities," said Kristin Harrington, Executive Director of Youth Solutions.

Youth Solutions and Jobs for Michigan's Grads work across the state to get students into the field and gain real world, working knowledge.