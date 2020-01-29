Students supporting Trump host campus event

The Republican National Committee and the MSU College Republics are holding a rally to "Make Campus Great Again" on MSU's campus.

The event is at 7 p.m. at Wells Hall. The event takes place the same time that democratic Governor Whitmer will be delivering her State of the State Address.

The event is part of an effort by the Republican Committee to increase support for Trump among college students.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will be at the event.

