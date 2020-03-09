Michigan State University students respond to coronavirus precautions

Some students at Michigan State University say they're on board with moves the school is taking to keep the coronavirus away from campus.

On Monday the university announced it is planning for online classes -- amid an outbreak.

A university's spokesperson told News 10 that the school is actively monitoring the coronavirus situation and is preparing for all possible scenarios.

Several students told News 10 on Monday that they think an online class option is a good idea -- while others say it might not work.

"I think it's smart - you have to have precautions especially having so many international students as we do here on campus," said Walker Martin.

As coronavirus cases continue to grow throughout the nation, Michigan State University is taking precautions in case the outbreak reaches campus.

The school announcing they are actively planning to move their curriculum online if needed to limit in-person interaction.

Some students say the precautions would be ineffective though -- because of the friendly environment.

"A lot of the students like to go out and socialize - I feel like on campus it's just going to be really tough to get students to stay away from each other so I don't think that it will work," said Amelia Dame.

Jua Ming Lyu a Chinese International Student agrees with the precautions the school is taking.

Lyu says he currently isn't allowed to visit his hometown back in China due to the outbreak and isn't sure when he will be able to return.

"One family in my hometown they only allow one person to go outside once a day to buy the food or some stuff because too many people are affected," said Lyu.

Lyu says for right now -- he's happy with staying in Michigan until the coronavirus outbreak settles down.

"Maybe live with my friend who lives in an apartment here until the coronavirus almost disappear," said Lyu.

As of Monday, the university says there are currently no suspected cases on campus.

All classes and events are moving forward as planned.

Because of the severity of the global outbreak -- MSU has suspended all nonessential MSU-sponsored travel to mainland China, Honk Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Italy.

