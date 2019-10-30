Students improve in reading and math

Michigan students are lagging behind other students in the nation when it comes to testing for reading and math.

That's according to new national test results released on Wednesday.

Don't lose hope though because the scores weren't all bad.

Despite challenges in the classroom, like a shortage of teachers and inadequate funding across the state, Michigan's scores still improved.

Fourth and eighth grade students showed improvements in certain areas of their testing.

Math scores improved for eighth graders, but dropped for fourth graders.

Reading scores improved slightly for both grades.

Currently Michigan is 28 in the nation for eighth grade reading scores, and 32 for fourth grade scores.

This is actually the second test cycle where Michigan has moved up in national rankings.

However, that might change next year due to the fact that M-STEP test scores revealed more than half third graders in Michigan are not reading at grade level.

A new state law would allow schools to hold back third graders who aren't reading at grade level.

Looking at the bright side though, Governor Whitmer said she's happy to see those improvements in literacy.

The state superintendent Michael Rice is crediting teachers and administrators.

