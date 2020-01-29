Students highlight racism after group chat incident

Black students at a predominantly white suburban Detroit high school say they are commonly subjected to racist comments like those that white classmates posted online this week.

Saline High School teacher Matt Hamilton read a statement from senior student Noah Nelson, who is biracial, during the Saline board of education's meeting Tuesday.

Nelson said that white schoolmates regularly subjected him to racial slurs, both during and outside of school, and that a teacher once compared him to a monkey during class.

Superintendent Scot Graden denounced the slurs, though he didn't say whether the offending students were punished.

