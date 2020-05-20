Students frustrated with glitches during online AP exams

With hopes of earning college credit, millions of high school students are taking Advanced Placement tests.

However, because of COVID-19, these AP tests are being done online, which has led to some issues.

For one Okemos student, the AP history testing material isn't the only source of the stress. It's the fact that she now has to retake her online AP exam after a glitch in The College Board system.

"I was hitting submit and just nothing would happen," said Bella Rogers, a soon to be senior from Okemos High School.

After working on her AP history exam for nearly 45 minutes, Rogers' hard work couldn't count.

"I watched the time run out and I thought it would say 'got it', but it said no work was received," said Rogers. "I was shocked."

Rogers said she did everything she could on her end by double-checking her browsers before the test and doing the recommend AP demos.

"I did the demo and watched a video that you could watch."

Rogers joins thousands across the world who are facing similar issues.

"We went on The College Board Facebook site and that's when we saw we aren't alone in this," said Kelly Rogers, Rogers' mom.

The College Board who administers the test says last week 99% of the millions of students who took the tests were successful, leaving at least 10,000 students forced to either get a refund or retake the exam in June.

"That's a long time to string these kids along," said Kelly.

"I guess I will have to study some more because I don't want to forget anything," said Rogers.

On Facebook, The College Board say they share "deep disappointment" with those who weren't able to submit their exams.

That's why they released a new backup email option for all exams going forward.

"I'm glad those students can have the email opportunity but wish this could have applied to my essay."

Rogers is set to retake her exam in June knowing there will be a backup option.

But her mom continues to try to contact The Collage Board to keep them accountable.

"We have shown a lot of grace as schools figure out online learning but we paid $94 to take this test, so they need to be held accountable and when they offer something they need to make sure it works," said Kelly.

The College Board tells News 10 that given the wide variety of devices, browsers, and connectivity solutions students have access to, they were unable to prevent every error from occurring during the Exam.

The College Board has created a testing guide, Exam demo, and test day checklist to help students avoid potential issues.

