Students drive tractors instead of cars in Springport

Instead of cars in the parking lot...Springport High School kids drove tractors to school on Friday morning for homecoming.

Students drove the tractors to school as a part of the districts homecoming.

Springports Athletic Director said this is a great opportunity to teach the younger kids about farming and agriculture.

"So number one, a part of our community, ag-culutre is huge, but kids don't always know where their food comes from and it's something that we take pride in and it's something that we take pride in with our FFA program here," Chris Kregel, Dean of students and athletic director.

Kick-off for the football game was at 7 p.m. with Homecoming Court and Float Results and Homecoming King and Queen announced at half-time.

There is a bonfire Friday after the game until 11 p.m. on the visitor side of the hill, according to the school website.

And the dance is Saturday 8 to11 p.m. in the high school Cafe.

