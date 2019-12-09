Student says teacher pulled off her 'Women For Trump' pin

A Mason High School student turns to the police claiming that a teacher assaulted her during school hours because she supports President Trump.

Sadie Earegood told NEWS 10 that she was assaulted when a teacher ripped her "Women For Trump" pin off of her shirt.

Earegood is 16 and a junior at Mason High, she said the teacher, whose name has not been released, started off by saying he didn't like the pin she was wearing.

"I was just really shocked that a teacher would especially would do that," she said. "He's talking about the Women for Trump pin and I said, that's fine you don't have to like it, we can have our opinions."

Earegood described a struggle between herself and the teacher where he tried to take the pin off her.

"He grabbed it and I pulled and I tried to push his hand away and he grabbed my shoulder, just kind of put his hand there, and then he started pulling more and more and I just started backing up."

She said the teacher then put the pin, upside down on his shirt, and stated that it belonged that way.

Mason Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki wouldn't talk to us on camera, but he did say, "Once we have a complete understanding of the situation, we will take appropriate action."

The Earegood's filed a police report.

“I made a criminal assault and larceny report against the teacher," said Capi Earegood, Sadie's mother. "He had no right to put his hands on my child over a pin or anything else. The first amendment gives everyone the right to express their freedom of speech. No one should get that upset about someone wearing a political pin.”

Mason Police Chief Don Hanson confirmed his department is looking into a report of an alleged assault on Dec. 5.

Earegood said that she won't be silenced and just wants people to know that she will continue to show her political views.

"I just want him to know that it's not okay to do that. I want this to be a learning experience for other teachers and I'm not going to stop wearing my political stuff."

The Mason Board of Education meets Monday night and NEWS 10 will be there to see if the incident comes up.

