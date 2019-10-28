Student leaders react to Trustee Schlichting's resignation



MSU student leaders are speaking out about Board of Trustee member Nancy Schlichting's sudden resignation.

Monday Schlichting submitted the letter.

She says the board's decision to not go forward with an independent investigation into Larry Nassar complaints is the reason why she's calling it quits.

Leaders from Associated Students of MSU say Schlichting's departure shows the university's administration is in a fragile state.

"Now that she's gone I'm worried," said ASMSU Governmental Affairs Vice President Maysa Sitar.

"I'm concerned because she's been on almost 80 boards and if she thought it was so bad here at MSU that she had to leave, how are we ever going to fix that?"

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement about Schlichting's resignation.

She says she's looking to appoint someone who will work closely with President Samuel Stanley and other board members to build a campus culture that respects diversity.