Student banned from Napoleon Community Schools after social media threat

Napoleon Township Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a threat made by a high school-level student.

On Sunday, the Napoleon Community school personnel were made aware of a concerning social media post by an individual, high school student that were of a threatening nature to specific students.

Those students' parents were notified.

NCS says the comments warranted police involvement.

NCS Administration immediately contacted Napoleon Township Police.

NPD and Jackson County Sheriff's Office have investigated the minor and have banned them from the grounds of NCS.

The school administration says they are working with NPD to ensure safety and order in all school buildings.

Napoleon Township Police and NCS Administration say there is no threat to the safety of students and staff, but will continue to be hypervigilant and visible.

Due to the on-going legal aspect of the concern and investigative process, the school district and police are unable to disclose any further information at this time.

Classes at Napoleon Community Schools will resume as planned tomorrow.

