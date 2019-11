Weather could ground the balloons at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting sustained winds of 22 miles per hour and wind gusts of 39 miles per hour during the parade.

Organizers will make the final call on Thursday morning.

Even if the balloons don't make it up into the air this year, you can still watch the parade on News 10 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.