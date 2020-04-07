Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late afternoon and evening

The chance of severe weather is increasing across the area this afternoon with some sunshine popping out increasing instability in the atmosphere. A trough of low pressure races into the region by mid to late afternoon and is expected to pop up scattered gusty thunderstorms.

The first thunderstorms should start to develop in the area between 3-5 P.M. Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest threat from and of the strong thunderstorms. Wind gusts to 70 MPH will be possible. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out .

At first the thunderstorms will be scattered as they develop across the area. As the evening progresses the thunderstorms may start to develop into a line and race Southeast across the area. The threat of thunderstorms should diminish this weekend.

Now is a good time to download the WILX Weather Authority App on your smartphone or tablet for severe weather alerts and radar.

