Douglas Avenue between Polly Avenue and Benjamin Drive will be closed starting Thursday, May 14th for sewer repairs.

The City of Lansing says it will reopen Friday, May 15th.

Detours will be provided, for eastbound it will be south on Benjamin Drive and north on Thompson Street.

Westbound will be south on Thompson Street and North on Benjamin Drive.

Drivers with questions can contact the city's Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.