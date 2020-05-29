Street and lane closures in Downtown Jackson start June 1 for railroad bridge replacements

A long-waited construction project to replace two again railroad bridges in Downtown Jackson will begin on Monday, June 1. In replacing the bridges, Consumers Energy will first upgrade electrical systems underground, causing street and lane closures over the next five months.

The railroad bridges will not be replaced until summer 2021. The Michigan Department of Transportation is administering the $17.4 million project. The bridges are both more than 100 years old. While this outdated infrastructure needs replacing, the low bridges are also becoming more hazardous for trucks.

Moving and semi trucks are known to get stuck under the bridges several times a year.

Drivers are asked to prepare for lane closures and plan alternate routes during the construction.

