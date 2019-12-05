Strampel surrenders medical license

The former Dean of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University will practice medicine no more.

According to the Attorney General, William D. Strampel, has permanently surrendered his license to practice medicine as a doctor of osteopathic medicine and was ordered to pay a $35,000 fine to the State of Michigan.

The release states that a Consent Order was entered by the Disciplinary Subcommittee of the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, which also suspended Strampel’s license in August after he was convicted of charges related to the Larry Nassar scandal.

“Today’s action by the Disciplinary Subcommittee will ensure that this man will never again use his medical license or his authority to harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition and/or sexually assault female students – or anyone else, for that matter,” said A.G. Dana Nessel. “He wielded both with reckless abandon, tarnishing the college and the profession he was hired to uphold.”

Orlene Hawks, director of the state’s Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs, said: “While the harm caused by William Strampel cannot be undone, I appreciate the hard work of the AG’s Office and the support of the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in making sure that his medical license will be permanently surrendered so that he will never be in a position of practicing medicine in Michigan again.”

Strampel was Nassar’s supervisor at MSU and dean of the medical school from 2002 until he was fired in 2018.

He was convicted in June 2019 of three charges: one count of Misconduct in Office and two counts of Willful Neglect of Duty.

He was sentenced by Ingham County Circuit Judge Joyce Draganchuk to 11 months in Ingham County Jail on the first count and one year in jail on the other two counts, to be served concurrently.

During his trial, victims read impact statements in front of the judge.

Those victims hoped to remind Strampel that his actions changed their lives forever.

"They say that the only thing worse than a broken heart is a broken dream. And my dream depended entirely on an egoistic, perverted and sexually-charged man," read Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark. Those words were written by Priyanka Pandey, a former student at Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, who testified Strampel threatened her career.

Leah Jackson was the first victim who testified against Strampel back in June 2019.

"I have to ask why he was so confident in thinking he could get away with talking about these things with me in a professional academic setting,” she said. She added that he talked to her about sexual relationships and sending nude photos before belittling her.

"Leah Jackson came to you with a dream and you squashed her, and told her that she wasn't good enough, and if she wanted to help people, she should work in a soup kitchen," said Draganchuk.

"It makes me wonder how many other people he had done this to in order for him to have gained this much confidence in thinking that he could get away with it," said Jackson.

Both Jackson and Pandey went to Strampel for help but say they left his office traumatized and scared for their careers.

"He was supposed to protect us but he chose to betray us," said Jackson.

Nessel released a statement after the sentencing that read: "Today's sentencing sends a resoundingly clear message to public officials: if you brandish your power to demean, insult, harass, objectify and abuse women, you will be held accountable."

The jury acquitted him of a more serious charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, he also was convicted of willfully neglecting to monitor Nassar.

Prosecutors said Strampel abused his power to take advantage of female students.

