Harsh storms cause damage around Mid-Michigan

Tuesday night authorities responded to several calls during the few hours of harsh storms that blew through Mid-Michigan.

A little after 8 p.m. authorities were called to a car rollover accident on 1-27 Southbound near Mason.

When News 10 arrived at the scene it appeared that just one car that had slid onto the median and flipped over.

Delhi Fire Department and Mason Police were there.

No word on what caused the crash or how many people were involved.

Another accident was called around 9 p.m. authorities responded to a house fire off of Willow Bend Drive in Lansing.

When News 10 arrived at the scene Delta Township Fire Department was there.

News 10 did speak with the homeowner who said the lightning struck the house causing some of their electricity to go out.

Some structural damage could be seen on the home. No one inside the home was hurt.

