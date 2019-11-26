Storm system brings rain and gusty winds to Mid-Michigan tonight and tomorrow

No problems today in Mid-Michigan. The day starts with some sunshine. The clouds will gradually thicken through the day. Rain showers move in late afternoon into the evening. Highs today will be near 50.

A storm system in Oklahoma this morning will bring the rain to Mid-Michigan tonight and tomorrow. This strong storm system will bring wind gusts to 35 MPH tonight. Wind gusts near 50 MPH will be possible late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. The strong winds may cause tree damage and power outages. Flight delays will be possible Wednesday at airports through the Midwest. High temperatures Wednesday in the low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day should be dry with highs near 40. Friday will be another dry day with highs in the low 40s. Another storm system will bring rain showers Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.