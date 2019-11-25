Storm could slow Thanksgiving travel in the Great Lakes Region

No problems today with a mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures near 50. Lows tonight in the mid 30s with clear to partly cloudy skies. The clouds roll in Tuesday with the chance of rain late in the day. Highs Tuesday in the mid 40s.

A storm system racing into the Northern Great Lakes will bring rain and gusty winds to most of lower Michigan Wednesday. Wind gusts near 50 MPH will be possible Wednesday afternoon. We see high temperatures Wednesday near 50 degrees. On the colder side of the storm snow is expected from the Rockies to the U.P. of Michigan Wednesday.

Between strong winds and snow in the Plains and the Northern Great Lakes flight delays will be possible during the big travel day Wednesday. Large flight hubs like Chicago, Minneapolis and Denver may have issues due to this storm.

Thanksgiving Day should be a dry day in lower Michigan. High temperatures Thursday near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 40s. Another storm system will bring more rain and possibly some snow Saturday and Sunday.

