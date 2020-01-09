Storm brings heavy rainfall Friday night and freezing rain Saturday

Scattered rain showers are expected tonight and during the day Friday out ahead of the main storm system that will cause travel issues, flooding and possibly power outages Friday night into Saturday.

Heavy rainfall gets going Friday night that may cause flooding initially on roadways and low areas. As the water works its way into the river system into next week river flooding will be a possibility over parts of Mid-Michigan. The current predicted rainfall across the area Friday night into Saturday is expected to be in the 1-3'' range.

Not all of the water heading our way will come down as rain. As colder rushes into the area on a gusty Northeast wind the rain Saturday will transition from north to south to sleet and freezing rain across Mid-Michigan. The potential exists for a heavy build up of ice on trees, powerlines and roadways if the precipitation stays all freezing rain for most of Saturday. A brief periods of snow will be possible Saturday night before the storm pulls away.

Wind gusts to 30 MPH or higher will be possible Saturday into Saturday night. The gusty winds teamed up with powerlines coated in ice could cause power outages. Make sure to have your cellphones charged up before the storm hits.

The storm system is still a day away and changes can still happen with the forecast. Make sure to download the WILX Weather Authority App on your smartphone for radar and weather updates for your hometown.

