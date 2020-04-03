Major retailers putting restrictions on customers

Popular retail stores are making changes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Michigan.

Target and Walmart stores across the nation now making an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by limiting the number of shoppers in the store at one time.

The stores say customers will enter through one entrance.

Once a limit is reached a customer will only be allowed to enter once another leaves.

Shopper Angela Stepter says she agrees with the new changes.

"I appreciate there being less people because then it's a little less congested and maybe I can maneuver around if others aren't going to respect the rules right now," said Stepter.

She says that even though social distancing orders are in place people aren't following them.

"There were several people not practicing social distancing I had my mask and gloves but I still would prefer that we all respect the law right now that says we need to be 6 feet away from another," said Stepter.

The Target in South Lansing started making preparations with a designated waiting area on Friday.

The store is even taking measures to restrict selling non-essential items but are still offering them through their pick up services.

Stepter says people should follow the new policies to help keep everyone healthy.

"You get out, do what you have to do and return home and we all just need to adjust an adapt for the safety of everybody," said Stepter.

Davayah Jordan shops at Walmart and says the new social distance markers made her anxious.

"It was weird because I haven't been out the house for a minute so like once I seen the tape and stuff it got me like a little nervous," said Jordan.

She says even though she's a little nervous with Walmart's new policy, she said she isn't scared of catching coronavirus.

"I know what to do to keep my health and stuff up and my family will stay safe and do what they're supposed to do, stay in the house," said Jordan.

Walmart and Target's new customer limitation policies take effect Saturday, April 4th.

Walmart is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Target is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.