Stop using these hand sanitizers now, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned the public to immediately stop using hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV because it contains methanol, a potentially deadly substance.

Those hand sanitizers are:

• All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

• Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

• CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

• Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

• The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

• CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

• CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

• CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

• Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

Those who used these sanitizers are at risk of methanol poisoning, the agency said in a statement Friday. They should seek immediate medical treatment.

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” the statement said. “Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.”

The FDA recommended the public wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating and after coughing, sneezing or blowing noses.

To read the full statement, go to www.fda.gov.

Copyright WILX. All rights reserved.

