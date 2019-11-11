Stockbridge schools investigating bomb threat

The Stockbridge Junior and Senior high school were evacuated on Monday morning due to a threat at the school.

Students were taken to the SAESA Fire Station on 1009 S. Clinton Street.

Parents can pick up their kids there.

Officials say that they are investigating a bomb threat at the school and a canine officer has been brought in to sniff out any explosives.

The school says that it was a building specific threat that was written on a bathroom wall.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.