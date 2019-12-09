Steven Washington murder trial resumes

Trial will resume Tuesday for a man who is accused of killing an Michigan State University student.

Steven Washington, 30, of Tunica, Mississippi, is charged with "open murder" for a shooting at an apartment complex in East Lansing a little over a year ago.

Prosecutors say he shot and killed Isai Berronies,22, during an altercation involving several people at the 25 East apartments on Abbot Road in back in October of 2018.

Washington was arrested in Ohio eight days after the incident and his trial began last week.

Berrones was from Alamo, Texas.

